Google's First Hire Ever Is Headed To A Startup That's Trying To Blow Up Education

Google’s first hire — Craig Silverstein — and third employee after Larry Page and Sergey Brin is headed to join Salman Khan at Khan Academy, AllThingsD reports.



Kara Swisher over at AllThingsD just confirmed with Google that Silverstein is leaving after first word of Silverstein leaving appeared in a newsletter called Edsurge.

Here’s what Swisher said:

But his first — helping them build the famed and lucrative search engine itself — was perhaps his most important. An experienced techie, Silverstein worked with Brin and Page on Google from their dorm rooms as PhD students at Stanford University to their garage days to the giant and diversified behemoth it is today with tens of thousands of employees.

Khan Academy is a website that hosts hundreds of lectures on topics ranging from finance to computer science and quantum mechanics. It’s also expanding to build real-world schools based on the Khan Academy education model — where you’re encouraged to stay focused on a subject until you master it at your own pace.

