Google has an ingenious way to find your lost phone

Google has a new way to find your lost phone, and it’s so on-brand: Just Google it.

The search giant has rolled out an update that helps customers find their Android devices, Engadget reports. Just head over to Google and search “find my phone.” If on, the device’s geographic location will appear in the search results, along with an option to call it to help locate it.

Here’s how it looks:

And here’s an explanatory GIF from Google showing how it works:

Of course, this functionality previously existed in the form of the app Android Device Manager. But this change will give it more visibility — and make finding misplaced devices easier than ever.

