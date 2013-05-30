Google's Face Recognition Technology Can Figure Out Who You Are On Its Own

Google has introduced Find My Face, a Google+ photo tagging feature that “learns” to recognise who your friends and family are.



By manually tagging and identifying different people in your photos on Google+, the software will over time automatically identify who’s who in a given photo without any extra effort on your part.

Once you’ve been at it for a while and have had Google build a database of who’s in which photos, you can sort your photos by who’s in them.

Find My Face is turned off by default. Look at a picture with someone's face in it and Google+ will ask you if you want to turn it on. It will automatically identify where a face is by drawing a circle around it. Click inside the circle to tag the person. Type their name and select it from the list that appears. The more you tag, the better Google gets at identifying different faces and identifying people for you automatically. It's just a matter of repeating the process again and again. Any time you want to turn off Find My Face, the option is right here in your settings menu. You can also give it the ability to automatically tag people or to wait for approval.

