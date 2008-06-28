Google Finance Adding More Data, But Still Behind The Competition (GOOG)

Vasanth Sridharan

Google (GOOG) is adding historical data and company filings to its Google Finance site, Bloomberg reports. These features — like the real-time quotes Google added earlier this month — are a nice upgrade, but probably won’t help take much market share away from its competitors at Yahoo (YHOO), AOL (TWX), and MSN (MSFT).

Two years after its launch, Google Finance attracted 1 million unique U.S. visitors last month — 22nd place among financial Web sites, according to comScore. Top-ranked Yahoo Finance garnered 18.5 million uniques last month; second-place AOL attracted 15 million, and third-place MSN had almost 14 million.

