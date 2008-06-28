Google Finance Adding More Data, But Still Behind The Competition (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) is adding historical data and company filings to its Google Finance site, Bloomberg reports. These features — like the real-time quotes Google added earlier this month — are a nice upgrade, but probably won’t help take much market share away from its competitors at Yahoo (YHOO), AOL (TWX), and MSN (MSFT).



Two years after its launch, Google Finance attracted 1 million unique U.S. visitors last month — 22nd place among financial Web sites, according to comScore. Top-ranked Yahoo Finance garnered 18.5 million uniques last month; second-place AOL attracted 15 million, and third-place MSN had almost 14 million.

