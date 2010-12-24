Google Finance Ignores The Biggest Tech Company Stock

“Find top stocks with our stock screener” says the tag line of Google Finance stock screening tool.



It initially allows to filter stocks by setting ranges of their four basic parameters (market cap, P/E, dividend yield and 52 weeks price change) but at the second glance you discover much more hidden under Add Criteria button.

But the most surprising discovery you can make by filtering companies with the highest market capitalisation: the biggest tech company is not listed there at the moment of publication.

If you happen to know the name of this “Must-Not-Be-Named” company you can find market information by entering its ticker. Otherwise you will remain ignorant of its existence.

But I don’t think it’s a PR ploy of Google, I think it’s just a technical mistake. The only question is how many other companies deserving attention were forgotten?

Photo: Eugene Stenly

