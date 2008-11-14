Google Finally Starts Firing Slackers?

Times are changing at Google: You can’t slack off and expect to keep your job anymore, reports a reader who says he’s an employee:



Recent change in behaviour here at Google… it used to be nearly impossible to get fired for general underperformance, but about a week ago word went out to managers that this was a good time to get rid of any people who were underperforming. There have been a couple people I know who got called into meetings with HR and told they were being let go and given a week to “say goodbye to people and come up with whatever story they wanted about why they were leaving.”

This isn’t the predictable letting contract recruiters go when you aren’t hiring anyone, although that’s happening too.

It’s also clearly reasonable and fair that if you don’t do much work you will lose your job, but it’s a dramatic change in how Google operates that hasn’t even been publicly announced to employees

This seems plausible. Analysts say Google (GOOG) could be going through a rough quarter, and Google CEO Eric Schmidt told Bloomberg that Google had begun cutting costs. Also, there’s been a sudden rash of new ad products and policies aimed at turning up new revenues.

