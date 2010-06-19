Google Finally Rolling Out Would-Be-Newspaper-Saving Payment Solution "Newspass"

You want to click? 50 cents, please

Google has started reaching out to publishers in Italy asking them to test a new content-payment solution called “Newspass,” according to La Repubblica (via Bealoud):The platform will be launched by the end of the year and users will be able to access content behind paywalls with a single click, directly from the search engine results page.



Newspass will be integrated with Google Checkout and will use a single login that would in fact compete with Facebook’s virtual currency, Facebook Credits.

Starting with the fact that Checkout itself is basically dead, it’s hard to see this one taking off. Consumers hate to be nickeled and dimed. And why would you click to read an article before you knew whether it was any good or not–especially with so much free stuff around? (And once you knew, you wouldn’t need to read it again).

But it’s worth a try. Especially because it will allow Google to position itself as a friend to newspapers instead of a “parasite.”

