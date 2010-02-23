Google (Finally) Finishes Swallowing Up DoubleClick, Announces That It’s Serious About Display

From All Things D: Google announced plans to buy DoubleClick for $3 billion three years ago, and finally closed on the deal a year later. And now the search giant has finally overhauled the display advertising company to its liking. Get ready for big stuff.



That’s the translation behind Google’s announcement this morning that it has upgraded its ad serving platforms for publishers, by combining two related businesses: Its home-grown Google Ad Manager and Doubleclick’s DART system.

