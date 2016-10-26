Google Fibre's CEO is stepping down and the company is halting plans to offer service in several cities

Craig Barratt, the head of Google’s broadband access company, is stepping down and the company is freezing plans to roll out high-speed broadband service to multiple cities, the company announced on Tuesday.

The move marks a significant setback for one of the company’s most ambitious projects.

Barratt suggested in his blog post announcing the news that there would be layoffs.

