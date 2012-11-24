Here's Why You Will Instantly Dump Your Cable Company To Get Google fibre

Behold: The Google Guy!

Google fibre will soon be a viable cable alternative in many neighborhoods in Kansas City.Hopefully it will also soon become an alternative in every city.



For $120 a month, Google fibre brings you normal cable TV, a massive digital video recorder, and broadband Internet access that is 100-times as fast as your cable company’s.

For $70 a month, you can get just the Internet access.

If that’s not enough, there’s one promise Google is making that will make cable customers everywhere jump for joy.

Google is promising that its installer will arrive when he or she says he will arrive — not force you to stay home for hours for an appointment “window.”

It’s a big country, so it will unfortunately likely take a while for Google to come to your neighbourhood.

But if nothing else, here’s hoping Google fibre scares the bejeezus out of the cable industry, forcing cable companies to upgrade their own broadband services and finally put a bigger premium on customer service.

