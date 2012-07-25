This YouTube Video From Google Must Scare The Pants Off Time Warner Cable

Google is scheduled to launch its super fast Internet service Google fibre in Kansas City this Thursday.



Google fibre will provide Gigabit Internet to subscribers. Gigabit Internet lets you download data at 1 gigabit per second, which is about 100 times faster than the cable or DSL connection most people use today.

It’s going to be big. And it has established Internet providers like Time Warner Cable worried. In fact, Time Warner is offering cash rewards to people with information on Google fibre’s deployment, as GigaOm first reported a few weeks ago.

Google will announce more details on Thursday, but has released a promotional video, which we first saw on All Things D, to get Kansas City residents pumped up.

The top featured comment on Google fibre’s YouTube Page from user Adam Yarbrough says it all:

No, Google, thank YOU for freeing us from Time Warner Cable!!!

Here’s the video:

