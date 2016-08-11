Google is on the way to blanketing the US in super-fast wireless

A new filing with the FCC reveals how seriously Google is focusing on its plans for a wireless version of its high-speed internet service, Fibre.

The company has been testing a new wireless transmission technology using the 3.5 GHz band in Kansas City, but the heavily redacted FCC filing suggests it wants to dramatically expand to testing “experimental transmitters” at up to 24 US locations, including Provo, Utah, Omaha, Nebraska, and Boulder, Colorado for a period of 24 months. Google is requesting authorization to operate between 3.4 and 3.8 GHz band.

Google Fibre’s original plan involved running high bandwidth fibre optic cable directly to each home its network would serve. That process has so far proved to be expensive and slow-moving.

However, since it announced the acquisition of point-to-point wireless internet company Webpass earlier this summer, the Fibre team has started turning more of its attention to a using a new approach that will pair existing fibre its own wireless technology.

The company has even delayed its Fibre roll-out plans in two Silicon Valley cities as it looks for cheaper, wireless alternatives, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Although several of the cities Google wants to test are already Fibre cities, the tests will be non-commercial for now. All the end-user-devices used for testing will be in the hands of Google employees, contractors, and ‘trusted testers’ selected by Google on a volunteer basis without payment.”

NOW WATCH: How different camera lenses affect how you appear in photos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.