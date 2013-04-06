Those Lucky Bastards In Austin, Texas, Are Getting Google fibre

If you’ve been drooling with envy about the lightning fast Internet access that Google has brought to some neighborhoods in Kansas City, you’ll now have a new American city to be jealous of.



Austin, Texas, is getting Google fibre, says KVUE news, citing multiple sources.

The official announcement is expected next week.

Google fibre provides 1-gigabit-per-second Internet access, which is about 75-100 times faster than typical cable broadband.

Two analysts from research firm BTIG went to Kansas City last summer to check out Google fibre, and they were blown away.

Google has also produced some material that explains why, when Google fibre comes to your town (if it ever comes to your town), you’ll dump cable instantly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.