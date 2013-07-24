Lightning Fast Google fibre Internet Service Is Headed To Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Provo is preparing to release details about the city’s deal with Google fibre to provide high-speed Internet and television after nailing down the details this week.



Mayor John Curtis says both parties signed a final contract on Monday.

Curtis and Google fibre announced the deal in April that will have Google Inc. pay $1 to take over the city’s nearly decade-old fibre-optic network that cost $39 million to build.

Google selected Provo as the third city in the U.S. to receive the service.

Curtis says details about the type of service Google is providing and how it will be rolled out will be released soon.

The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/19glW0o) reports officials say that information could come as early as next week.

