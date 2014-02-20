MAP: Google Just Revealed A Bunch Of New Cities That Might Get Google Fibre, The Ultra-Fast Internet

Take a good look at that map. Is your city on it?If so, you’re in the running to get Google Fibre, Google’s fantastic TV/Internet service.

In a blog post, Google’s Fibre team says it’s planning an expansion. Right now it’s figuring out which town will get Fibre: “We’ve invited cities in nine metro areas around the U.S. — 34 cities altogether — to work with us to explore what it would take to bring them Google Fibre.”

Google Fibre is a rival to traditional Internet providers like Comcast, and Verizon.

For $US70 a month, Google offers 1 gigabyte per second download speeds. That’s 10 times faster than the fastest Internet connection Comcast offers. And Comcast charges $US90 a month for its top Internet connection.

Don’t want to pay a monthly bill? Not a problem with Google Fibre. If you pay a $US300 installation charge, you’ll get Internet at a slow speed, 5 megabits per second.

A few years ago, analysts visited Kansas City where Fibre was first installed. They raved about it.

Google says it will be working with various towns to figure out where it makes sense to deploy Fibre:

We aim to provide updates by the end of the year about which cities will be getting Google Fibre. Between now and then, we’ll work closely with each city’s leaders on a joint planning process that will not only map out a Google Fibre network in detail, but also assess what unique local challenges we might face. These are such big jobs that advance planning goes a long way toward helping us stick to schedules and minimize disruption for residents. We’re going to work on a detailed study of local factors that could affect construction, like topography (e.g., hills, flood zones), housing density and the condition of local infrastructure. Meanwhile, cities will complete a checklist of items that will help them get ready for a project of this scale and speed. For example, they’ll provide us with maps of existing conduit, water, gas and electricity lines so that we can plan where to place fibre. They’ll also help us find ways to access existing infrastructure — like utility poles — so we don’t unnecessarily dig up streets or have to put up a new pole next to an existing one. While we do want to bring Fibre to every one of these cities, it might not work out for everyone. But cities who go through this process with us will be more prepared for us or any provider who wants to build a fibre network. In fact, we want to give everyone a boost in their thinking about how to bring fibre to their communities; we plan to share what we learn in these 34 cities, and in the meantime you can check out some tips in a recent guest post on the Google Fibre blog by industry expert Joanne Hovis. Stay tuned for updates, and we hope this news inspires more communities across America to take steps to get to a gig.

