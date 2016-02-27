AT&T and Google Fibre are fighting over poles

Google and AT&T are in a fight over poles.

Google needs access to utility poles owned by AT&T in Louisville, Kentucky so that it can offer its super-fast internet service, Fibre.

AT&T filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this week to block Google from getting access to the poles.

On Friday, Google took the battle to the court of public opinion, publishing a blog post criticising AT&T for stifling Louisville’s efforts to promote broadband and video competition.

Earlier this year, Louisville had passed a “One Touch Make Ready” ordinance, which aims to reduce the cost and speed of deploying fibre optics networks by allowing companies like Google to install equipment on utility poles, and move pre-existing equipment in one fell swoop.

“Such policies reduce cost, disruption, and delay, by allowing the work needed to prepare a utility pole for new fibre to be attached in as little as a single visit — which means more safety for drivers and the neighbourhood,” Google said on Friday.

At some point, Google Fibre could sidestep poles by potentially going wireless and beaming service directly to consumers’ homes, as Business Insider has reported.

Until then, Google will have to contend with AT&T.

“Google Fibre is disappointed that AT&T has gone to court in an effort to block Louisville’s efforts to increase broadband and video competition,” the company writes in a blog post. “We are confident the City’s common-sense initiative will be upheld.”

The mayor of Louisville tweeted about the lawsuit yesterday:

We will vigorously defend the lawsuit filed today by ATT; gigabit fibre is too important to our city’s future @googlefiber

— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) February 26, 2016

