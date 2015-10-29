Google's superfast internet is coming to more US cities

Google on Wednesday announced it will consider expanding its superfast fibre networks, also known as Google Fibre, to three more US cities.

Oklahoma’s Oklahoma City, as well as Florida’s Jacksonville and Tampa areas, will all be invited to try out Google Fibre.

Just last month, the company invited three other cities: Louisville, Kentucky; Irvine, California; and San Diego, California.

After it makes plans with these three new cities, Google will decide whether or not it will introduce Google Fibre to those cities. Google considers customers as well as the existing infrastructure when it decides on a new Google Fibre city.

Google says it picked out Florida’s two cities due to Jacksonville’s title as a top 10 city for tech jobs, and Tampa Bay’s #2 spot on the list of best cities for young entrepreneurs. Google noted that Oklahoma City is recognised as the top city to launch a business.

“One of our goals is to make sure speed isn’t an accidental ceiling for how people and businesses use the Web, and these cities are the perfect places to show what’s possible with gigabit Internet.”

As it does with every other city, Google will work with local leaders from these three new cities to help lay the groundwork for construction, since every city has different infrastructure.

Currently, there are 15 metro areas in the US that support Google Fibre.

NOW WATCH: How to use Google Maps when you have no phone service



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.