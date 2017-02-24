Google Fibre's new leader resigns from CenturyLink board, avoiding a potential conflict of interest

Gregory McCray, the new CEO of Alphabet’s Access division, has stepped down from CenturyLink’s board, CenturyLink announced Thursday.

McCray was named the new leader of Access, which includes the Google Fibre internet service, last week.

Recently, The Information speculated that Alphabet may want to sell the Google Fibre business this year and floated CenturyLink as a likely buyer. McCray’s position on CenturyLink’s board could’ve been a conflict.

Google Fibre lost its CEO Craig Barratt last year and announced it no longer plans to expand to new cities. Hundreds of Fibre employees have either been laid off or reassigned to other divisions within Alphabet since then.

