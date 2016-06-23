Google just bought a high-speed internet company to help wire the US

Google Fibre, the high speed internet access business owned by Alphabet, has bought Webpass for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will help Google expand its service into dense, urban areas like apartment buildings with multiple units. Webpass, which is available in cities including in the San Francisco Bay Area and four other cities, specialises in providing high speed internet service in urban areas.

In a blog post announcing the deal, Webpass President Charles Barr said that the acquisition is expected to close this summer, subject to the standard regulatory approvals.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

