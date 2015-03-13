This game is like 'Family Feud' but with Google searches

There’s a new game that trivialises autocomplete on Google Search.

The game is called “Google Feud” and was picked up by 9to5Google, which explains that the game tests your ability to predict the most popular searches on the web.

Google Feud is similar to the TV quiz show Family Feud, as people have to guess crowd-sourced answers in incomplete search items. Answers rely on Google algorithms and update in real-time, so as what people are looking for on the web change, Google Feud does too.

We tried out Google Feud. It’s divided into four categories: “Culture,” “People,” “Names,” and “Questions.” Players simply pick a section, and then the game creates the first part of a question, sentence, or name. Users then have to guess the final part.

Here’s what you see:

For example, the name “Nicole” might spring up, so you might think “Kidman” would be the most plausible option. Or it might say “How do you cook…” to which you may respond with “loin of venison.”

You earn points for every correct answer you make. Scores are compiled on a weekly scoreboard and displayed after each round — you can play for as long as you like.

There’s a short explainer about how it works on the website, but nothing more: “Google Feud is a web game based on the Google API. We select the questions, then the results are pulled instantly from Google’s autocomplete. Beware, certain results may be offensive and/or incomprehensible.”

If you fail to guess one of the predictions in the three chances you get, however, a big red cross flashes up. It’s pretty brutal. Apparently New Yorker’s aren’t “nice,” which is what we chose…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.