Google Faked An Address In Its Ad Slamming Apple Maps

Last week, Motorola, which is now owned by Google, ran an ad criticising the new Apple Maps for the latest operating system on iPhones and iPads.Thanks to some sleuthing by a reader on Apple Insider, it appears the address used in the ad doesn’t exist. The location, 315 E 15th Street in Manhattan, is actually in the middle of a park. It’s not a real building with an actual address.



We were able to confirm the address isn’t real.

The question is, why would Google use a phony address when there are plenty of examples of Apple Maps’ failings out there?

