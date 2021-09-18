Google and Facebook lay thousands of miles of undersea cables to ferry internet around the world. Here’s how they do it.

Google and Facebook have both laid thousands of miles of cables along the seafloor, stretching between continents, to carry internet around the world. An undersea cable laying vessel sails past icebergs during a project to lay cable between Canada, Greenland, and Iceland. Alcatel submarine networks

Often, the two tech giants invest in cable projects along with a consortium of other companies, although Google has five privately owned cable projects underway. The landing buoy for Google’s Curie undersea cable. Google Cloud In total, Google is invested in 19 cable projects around the world.

Facebook is invested in two cables that are currently active. It is involved in five more cable projects currently under construction, a spokesman said. Cable laying vessel Ile de Bréhat off the coast of Australia. Alcatel submarine networks

Here’s how the companies lay the cables along the bottom of the ocean. The new Grace Hopper cable will join existing cables like Curie, pictured here. Google

First, the companies have to plan the route they want the cable to take. Jayne Stowell. Google Cloud Jayne Stowell, strategic negotiator for Global Infrastructure at Google, told Insider planning the route can take up to a year.

A Facebook spokesperson told Insider it conducts a bathymetric and geophysical survey along its expected route, which allows it to plan down to the meter. Laying vessels Ile d’Aiz (in the foreground) and Ile de Batz (in the background). Alcatel submarine networks To do this, it sends out vessels equipped with sonar to map out the seabed and look for risks such as high currents, underwater landslides, and unexploded bombs or mines.

The cable itself is about the thickness of a garden hose, Stowell said. A subsea internet cable is loaded onto a laying vessel. Alcatel submarine networks

Cables are wrapped in a copper casing for electricity conduction. Subsea cables in the process of being manufactured. Alcatel submarine networks “A plastic and steel sheathing is then added to waterproof the cable and help it withstand potentially adverse ocean conditions such as heavy currents, earthquakes or interference from fishing trawlers,” Stowell said.

For Facebook’s 2Africa cable, it’s using aluminium rather than copper, which it said will lower manufacturing costs and enable longer cables. A subsea cable before it’s had its sheathing added. Alcaltel submarine neworks 2Africa is in the process of being laid around the entire continent and is 37,000 kilometers long — only slightly shorter than the circumference of the Earth.

Once the route is mapped out and the cable is made, it’s time to load the cable onto a specialised laying vessel. Crew members spooling Google’s Curie subsea cable into tanks inside the laying vessel. Google Cloud Google’s Stowell said the company uses a fleet of 50 to 55 specialised laying vessels, with capacity for up to 100 crew members. Just loading the cable onto the ship can take four weeks, she said.

Facebook said its vessels generally need a crew of 30 to 50 people. A specialised subsea laying vessel. Alcatel submarine networks

The vessel leaves port, spooling the cable behind it. Once it gets into deeper water, it deploys an underwater plow to dig a trench along the seabed into which it lays the cable. Machinery on a subsea internet cable vessel. Alcatel submarine networks “The natural movement of wave action will then cover the cable once the ship moves on,” Stowell said.

“An ocean plough does not look too different from a plow a farmer might use in a field, except it is much larger – about the height of a two-story building,” Stowell said. A subsea laying vessel in the Greenland sea. Alcatel submarine networks The plow is only used at depths of 1,000 to 1,500 meters (3281 to 4921 feet), Stowell added.

“This is where it is needed to protect the cable from potential damage from other seabed users – most frequently bottom trawling fishing vessels or ships anchors that are put down at sea in a storm,” Stowell said. Subsea cables need to be buried to protect them trawler nets like this one. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images A cable is fairly safe in the deep seas and has no need for burial nor armoring, she added.

For longer cables, Stowell said Google also installs a device called an amplifier every 100 meters (328 feet) to boost the signal and keep the data moving. An amplifier is loaded onto a laying vessel. Google Cloud

“Although fibre-optic cables are made of the purest glass, over long distances the intensity of a beam of light begins to weaken,” she said. Subsea cable amplifiers after being manufactured. Alcatel submarine networks Amplifiers help boost the light back to its original intensity.

When the laying vessel reaches its final destination it isn’t able to come close to shore. Engineers land Google’s Grace Hopper cable on the beach in Bude, UK. Google Cloud

Buoys are used to float the cable at the surface and it is guided into position by divers, jet skis, and smaller boats. A line of buoys helps float a subsea internet cable as it’s landed on the shore. Alcatel submarine networks

Finally, the cable is pulled up onto the beach to a ready-made trench, where it’s connected to a beach manhole, a buried container where the undersea cable is hooked up to a terrestrial cable – which in turn connects to a cable station. A machine helps land Google’s Grace Hopper cable on the coast of the UK. Google Cloud