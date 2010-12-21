Google-Facebook Exodus Continues!

Paul Adams, a Google researcher who had critiqued Facebook and produced a widely read presentation on social networking, is leaving for Facebook, Inside Facebook reports.



This is pretty embarrassing for Google. Adams seemed like one of the few people at Google who “got” social. Adams’ critique of Facebook led to the implementation of Groups, for which Facebook went into lockdown. We’re not sure there’s a better compliment for a user experience guy when the hottest web company on Earth takes your critique and goes into lockdown to implement a response to it.

Meanwhile Google couldn’t find a way to hold on to one of the few people we know of there who “gets” how social works on the web and could have been a key member in its initiatives to counter the new online giant.

