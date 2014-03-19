Facebook Tripled Its Share Of The Mobile Ad Market Last Year, But Google Still Dominates [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new report from eMarketer found that worldwide mobile ad spending grew by 105% in 2013, driven primarily by growth at Facebook and Google. Facebook had an impressive 2013, growing its share of the mobile ad market to 17.5% from 5.4% in 2012. Still, Google dominated the market last year with a 49.3% share.

BBH retained its post as lead creative agency for British Airways after a review, and also managed to snag loyalty and digital marketing duties for the airline.

The Washington Post is giving free online access to subscribers of six other newspapers, like the Dallas Morning News, in order to increase its web traffic.

Carat USA appointed Julie DeMaio as executive vice president/managing director. DeMaio has more than 17 years of media strategy and planning experience, and recently served as SVP, managing director/media at Interpublic Group’s BPN.

Digiday documented the ongoing struggle between social media agencies and traditional media buying agencies over who should be the ones to buy social ads on behalf of clients.

Samsung marketing chief Todd Pendleton spoke about the advertising philosophy that led to Ellen DeGeneres and Bradley Cooper’s Academy Awards selfie at the 4As Transformation conference in California.

Isobar promoted Jean Lin to Global CEO. Lin was most recently global chief strategy officer and CEO of Isobar Asia Pacific.

Mullen promoted chief strategy officer Kristen Cavallo to president of its flagship Boston office.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

