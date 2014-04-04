Google CEO Larry Page Hates Wireless Companies Like AT&T, So He's Thinking About Making His Own

Google is exploring how it could launch its own carrier that rivals Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, Amir Efrati at The Information reports.

It sounds pretty far fetched right now.

Efrati says Google is thinking about how it could offer wireless service in the places where it offers Google Fibre, like Kansas City, and Provo.

But that’s not a very useful service. Mobile phones are, uhh, mobile, and so they go all over the place. Google would have to roll out a service that covers the entire country. Not only that, it needs to deliver fast, reliable data and voice service.

Google has been talking about being a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, to cover the nation. As an MVNO, Google would lease a network from Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon. It would then charge consumers for access. Amazon does this with some of its Kindle e-readers. That’s how users get free wireless access.

Efrati says, “For Google, a mobile offering would fit neatly into CEO Larry Page’s playbook. He hasn’t been shy about discussing with subordinates his disdain for existing wireless carriers and telecom companies, who he believes have been much too slow to upgrade their networks and heavy-handed in trying to control the services that subscribers use on their devices.”

If Google did a wireless network, it could be simply to apply pressure to carriers to lower prices and become more consumer friendly.

