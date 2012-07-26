Google Explicitly Warned Samsung It Was Ripping Off The iPad, Apple Claims

Apple says that Samsung was repeatedly warned by third parties that some of its devices looked too similar to the iPad, including by Google.



Those claims come from an un-redacted version of Apple’s trial brief for the ongoing patent dispute between the two companies.

In the brief, which was uncovered by AllThingsD, there are documents which claim that back in 2010, Google told Samsung its Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Tab 10.1 were “too similar” to the iPad. Google then asked Samsung for “distinguishable design vis-a-vis the iPad for the [Galaxy Tab 10.1].”

Apple hopes these documents will show that Samsung knowingly copied its products, but as AllThingsD points out, context is everything here.

