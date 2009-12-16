Google's Display Advertising Strategy Revealed!

Nicholas Carlson
The search market isn’t growing like it used to, and Google needs to convince the world display advertising can be its new growth engine.

Today, Google gave it a shot, hosting a conference call to explain a three-pronged display advertising strategy.

Google said it will…

  • Simplify ad-buying and ad-selling.
  • Increase display ad peformance with better, more measurable units.
  • Open display advertising to new types of business.

The big challenge for Google (GOOG) is that its search revenues will surpass $25 billion this year, so for shareholders, any new business’s revenues will look tiny in comparison.

[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”google-started-its-presentation-with-an-internet-company-favorite-a-slide-showing-that-advertisers-havent-caught-up-with-how-much-time-people-are-spending-online-1″
title=”Google started its presentation with an Internet company favourite: a slide showing that advertisers haven’t caught up with how much time people are spending online.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27de950000000000796615/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”heres-the-three-pronged-strategy-2″
title=”Here’s the three-pronged strategy…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27da8c00000000009ff5d2/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”and-here-are-the-products-google-says-attack-each-problem-3″
title=”…and here are the products Google says attack each problem.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27ded20000000000c805e7/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-first-prong-of-googles-three-prong-strategy-is-to-simplify-ad-buying-and-selling-4″
title=”The first prong of Google’s three-prong strategy is to simplify ad buying and selling.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27de9c0000000000d495f5/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”heres-why-it-needs-simplifying-a-googler-mentions-that-sometimes-people-still-send-faxes-to-get-online-ad-deals-done-5″
title=”Here’s why it needs simplifying. A Googler mentions that sometimes people still send faxes to get online ad deals done.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27dea200000000006d8e5b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-key-to-the-first-prong-is-doubleclick-6″
title=”The key to the first prong is DoubleClick”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df010000000000aea07c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”doubleclick-helps-simplify-the-process-by-allowing-technologically-impressive-ad-units-like-this-one-that-sent-18000-facebook-messages-to-troops-7″
title=”DoubleClick helps “simplify” the process by allowing technologically impressive ad units. Like this one that sent 18,000 Facebook messages to troops”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27defb00000000001fb04f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”google-showed-off-some-doubleclick-advertisers-and-agencies-8″
title=”Google showed off some DoubleClick advertisers and agencies”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df0e0000000000e64cea/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-second-prong-was-performance-which-means-better-targeting-ad-units-and-metrics-for-pricing-9″
title=”The second prong was “performance,” which means better targeting, ad units, and metrics for pricing.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df160000000000f4c34d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-googlers-showed-off-different-pricing-metrics-for-different-marketing-goals-10″
title=”The Googlers showed off different pricing metrics for different marketing goals.”
content=”Seventh Generations saw a 100% increase in conversions after running this ad on the Google content network.”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df1d000000000045b8ab/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”this-metric-for-brand-advertisers-shows-how-oftern-users-who-see-a-brand-ad-later-search-for-the-advertised-companys-name-versus-those-who-didnt-11″
title=”This metric for brand advertisers shows how oftern users who see a brand ad later search for the advertised company’s name versus those who didn’t”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df38000000000074060f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”better-performance-also-means-better-targeting-google-advertisers-can-target-web-users-based-on-600-interests-12″
title=”Better performance also means better targeting. Google advertisers can target Web users based on 600 interests”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df26000000000009aaa3/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”advertisers-can-also-market-specifically-to-users-who-previously-visited-their-sites-13″
title=”Advertisers can also market specifically to users who previously visited their sites.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df3200000000007f7fc3/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”google-featured-youtube-as-a-big-part-of-its-performance-strategy-14″
title=”Google featured YouTube as a big part of its “performance” strategy”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df4500000000006657e1/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”this-was-cool-youtube-users-do-four-things-and-google-has-an-ad-for-each-type-of-activity-15″
title=”This was cool. YouTube users do four things and Google has an ad for each type of activity.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df4c0000000000c3f5f3/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”this-visit-las-vegas-campaign-on-youtube-drove-traffic-to-visitlasvegascom-up-6-and-increased-hotel-bookings-36-16″
title=”This Visit Las Vegas campaign on YouTube drove traffic to VisitLasVegas.com up 6%, and increased hotel bookings 36%.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27dedb0000000000b91ed0/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”googles-third-prong-opening-means-to-democratize-the-display-advertising-ecosystem-17″
title=”Google’s third prong, “Opening” means: “to democratize the display advertising ecosystem””
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df6f0000000000929028/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-products-behind-the-open-prong-are-the-doubleclick-ad-exchange-18″
title=”The products behind the “open” prong are the DoubleClick Ad Exchange…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df780000000000737b4c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”and-the-display-ad-builder-which-is-used-by-20000-advertiser-80-of-whom-are-new-to-display-19″
title=”…and the Display Ad Builder, which is used by 20,000 advertiser — 80% of whom are new to display.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27df7f0000000000881b6d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”learn-about-where-google-formulated-its-display-advertising-strategy-20″
title=”Learn about where Google formulated its display advertising strategy…”
content=”Google New York: Scooters, Slides, And Legos — Oh My!

Who Are The Rock Star Engineers At Google New York?

Google New York’s Trendy neighbourhood

Who’s Who At Google New York
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b017e8c00000000008b829b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]

