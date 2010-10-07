Google Experimenting With Full Page Previews In Search Results

Google is testing out a radical redesign that includes full-page previews of search results, Blogstorm reports.



With the new design, when a user hovers the mouse over a search result, that result is highlighted in blue and a preview of the page appears in the right frame, like this:

As you can see, Google even highlights certain parts of the previewed page and provides additional information.

Google does a lot of experimenting, and it lives and dies by the results of A/B testing. So there’s no guarantee that this feature ever attains a wide release. And Google is already worried about displaying certain sites in Instant results; actually previewing full pages would raise much larger concerns.

But it’s certainly an interesting idea. The title and excerpt in standard search results often aren’t enough to show whether or not you’ve found what you’re looking for.

This is pretty huge move, and we’ll be curious to see what the backlash is from publishers. If someone like Rupert Murdoch thinks Google is stealing content by just linking to pages, imagine how he’ll feel when Google is previewing the whole page.

