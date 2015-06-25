Google executive died in an accident at the Cannes Lions advertising festival this week

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic A Google executive died at Cannes Lions earlier this week.

A Google executive died in an accident at the Cannes Lions advertising festival earlier this week.

Business Insider understands the male executive, who we were told worked in the marketing team, was hit by a car on Monday.

The company is not releasing his identity, or further details about the accident, out of respect for his family.

Google e-mailed this statement on Wednesday: “We lost a loved and respected member of our team. We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

