Google executive among those killed on Everest after massive Nepal earthquake

Google executive Dan Fredinburg was among 18 people killed on Mount Everest after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged Nepal on Saturday.

A woman who identified herself as Fredinburg’s younger sister, Megan, said on his Instagram page that he had a major head injury after the avalanche triggered by the quake. He didn’t survive.

The catastrophic earthquake Saturday killed more than 1,000 people and leveled ancient buildings in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu. The quake was so strong that it also killed people in nearby India, Bangladesh, and Tibet.

Fredinburg — who was head of privacy for Google X — survived last year’s deadly avalanche on Mount Everest, according to media reports and his Instagram account.

Earlier this month, he was featured in an article in the Guardian about his 2015 adventures on Everest with two other Google employees.

“They’re not licensed to talk on Google’s behalf to journalists and Google’s press office declines to confirm any details,” the Guardian noted. “But last month, Google announced that it had joined up with a local non-profit organisation to launch a Street View of the trek into base camp and it’s an open secret that another Street View camera is being carried to the summit.”

Fredinburg posted this to Instagram three months ago:

We’ve got the Teton now. What mountains. #noquestion A photo posted by Dan Fredinburg (@danfredinburg) on Jan 31, 2015 at 5:00pm PST

A 2004 graduate of the University of California, Irvine, Fredinburg has worked for Google for eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He described himself on his Twitter page as an “adventurer, inventor, and energetic engineer.”

Here’s the entire Instagram post that the woman identified as his sister wrote:

This is Dans little sister Megan. I regret to inform all who loved him that during the avalanche on Everest early this morning our Dan suffered from a major head injury and didn’t make it. We appreciate all of the love that has been sent our way thus far and know his soul and his spirit will live on in so many of us. All our love and thanks to those who shared this life with our favourite hilarious strong willed man. He was and is everything to us. Thank you.

Two other people in Fredinburg’s group faced non-life-threatening injuries, according to Jagged Globe, the group he was hiking with.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dan’s family and friends whilst we pray too for all those who have lost their lives in one of the greatest tragedies ever to hit this Himalayan nation,” the group said in a statement.

Last year around this time, Fredinburg posted this image of Everest base camp:

Day 15: Twenty great friends escorted me to Everest Basecamp where I’ll wait for my expedition team to arrive tomorrow. The Khumbu icefall is perched above our camp. Hourly avalanches fill the valley with deep rumblings. #EverestAwesome #EBC A photo posted by Dan Fredinburg (@danfredinburg) on Apr 9, 2014 at 11:34am PDT

The avalanche at Everest in 2013 killed 16 sherpas, after which Fredinburg posted this on Instagram:

Today we paid our respects to the 16 lost in the icefall and attended a Sherpa rally afterwards. I gave my thanks to the Sherpa community for the chance to be one of very few to go on the mountain this year.”

We reached out to Google to see if Fredinburg’s trip to Everest was work related. We will update this post if we hear back.

