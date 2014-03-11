Google Business Chief Nikesh Arora Is Getting A $US3.5 Million Bonus

Nrkbeta Google SVP Nikesh Arora

Google is giving three of its executives bonuses this week, according to a new SEC filing.

Google SVP and Chief Business Officer Nikesh Arora got the biggest bonus of $US3.5 million.

Arora is the highly regarded head of Google’s business side; he oversees everything from Chromebooks to advertising.

Google’s chief legal officer David Drummond got a $US3 million bonus, as did Google CFO Patrick Pichette.

Just last month, Google revealed that its former CEO Eric Schmidt would receive $US106 million in bonuses based on the search giant’s 2013 performance.

