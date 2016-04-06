A Google exec shares her favourite job interview question

Google is one of the most sought-after places to work, thanks to its incredible perks, great pay, and appealing culture.

But landing a job with the tech giant is no easy feat.

To help you figure out what it takes, we recently asked Yasmin Green, head of research and development at Jigsaw — Google’s tech incubator (formerly known as Google Ideas) — about how she hires and what Google looks for in every job candidate.

Green, who recently attended Marie Claire’s Power Trip summit, a women’s networking event sponsored by Dell, Intel, JetBlue, Shiseido, Tacori, and W Hotels, says there’s one question she likes to ask every job candidate she interviews: “How would you make money from an ice cream stand in Central Park?”

“I’m curious to see how people deal with ambiguity and whether they can have fun while thinking on their feet,” she says.

Green says she only wants to hire someone who is “innately driven” — “someone who has that force of spirit that powers them through any obstacle that comes their way.”

She says to land a job at Google you also need to “be prepared to challenge the premise of the question.”

She adds: “Google sets itself apart for the value it puts on creative, independent thinking. And of course, just like any other job opportunity, role-related skills and doing your research and preparation are essential.”

