Google Exec: Here's How To Get Google Maps On Your iPhone

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Apple’s new Maps app debuted yesterday and people are not happy about it.In case you haven’t heard, Apple removed Google Maps from coming included with the iPhone. Apple’s newest software update, iOS 6, wiped out YouTube too.



Many are wondering if a stand-alone Google Maps app will be released any time soon. Google released a standalone YouTube app last week, but it’s Maps future doesn’t seem as certain.

9to5Mac found a Bloomberg TV clip of a Google executive discussing the situation, and it seems like we might not have to wait too long.

Dan Cobley, Google’s UK marketing director, spoke with Bloomberg TV today and said, “iPhone 5 users can still use Google Maps just by downloading them or going to the Google Maps website.”

Sounds like Cobley just spilled the beans that a standalone Google Maps app is in the works for the iPhone and iPad. In the meantime, he’s saying you can use the web-based version of Google Maps on your iPhone like we showed you yesterday.

SearchEngineLand reached out to Google and got the official response:

We believe Google Maps are the most comprehensive, accurate and easy-to-use maps in the world. Our goal is to make Google Maps available to everyone who wants to use it, regardless of device, browser, or operating system.

Here’s the video of Dan Cobley speaking with Bloomberg:

Don’t Miss: Here’s How To Instantly Get Google Maps Back On Your iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.