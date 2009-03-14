Google Exec: "Relatively Little Data In Twitter"

Google (GOOG) executives are dumping on Twitter again.

This morning, Google exec Brian Bershad told Techflash the company has no interest in its own version of “real time search.” Brian dismissed the idea there’s much of value to be found on the site.

“There’s relatively little data in Twitter,” Bershad said. “I think if you could take a Twitter-like service and combine it with a lot of other data sources about the users, you might be able to come up with something more interesting.”

Hypothetically speaking, of course, what kinds of data might a “Twitter-like service” benefit from? Bershad cited, as an example, the possibility of adding data from the recently launched Google Latitude geolocation service, which lets people broadcast their location to selected friends on mobile phones.

Before we set off a new round of speculation about potential Google product plans, Bershad was quick to add that it’s “still pretty early to pontificate” on the idea of combining data in that way.

It’s not just Google that seems sceptical of the “real time search” idea popular on tech blogs at the moment — Microsoft (MSFT) executives told SAI last week of the many changes coming to their search engine, real time search isn’t one of them.

