A Google Exec Was One Of The Guys With A Brilliant Protest Against The Clippers Owner

A Google senior vice president was one of those protesting racist comments allegedly made by Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Fans of the Golden State Warriors made their feelings known in myriad ways during Sunday’s home game against the Clippers. The best may have been these fans, who wanted it to be known that black people are welcome at Warriors games:

It turns out that the guy in the middle of that photo is Jonathan Rosenberg, Google Senior Vice President of Products. Rosenberg made two posts on his Google+ profile yesterday confirming that he was in the group of fans who brought the signs.

The first was this picture, tagged at Oakland Coliseum:

He followed the photo with a post linking to one of the many articles on the Internet featuring a picture of his group, writing “That is us!!!”

Rosenberg received a massive wave of positive feedback on his Google+ posts; the photo above has received over 800 “+1″s and has been shared over 200 times as of this article’s writing.

