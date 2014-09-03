Google Exec Megan Smith Joining The White House As Its New CTO Is 'Basically A Done Deal'

Megan Smith, VP of Google’s secretive “moonshots” research lab Google X, has definitely been selected to be the next CTO of the United States, Fortune’s Dan Primack reports.

Yesterday, Bloomberg named Smith as a top candidate, but Primack says the appointment is “basically a done deal.” His sources tell him an official announcement will come as soon as security vetting is complete.

If so, Smith will be replacing Todd Park, who stepped down from the role to move back to Silicon Valley where he will help recruit more tech talent to government positions.

Smith joined Google in 2003 as a director of new business development, and also worked for Google.org, the company’s philanthropy-focused arm, before she became Google X’s VP in 2012.

Other candidates reportedly in the running were Twitter’s Alex Macgillvray and former LinkedIn exec DJ Patil.

Business Insider reached out to Google for comment.

