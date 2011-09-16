GOOGLE EXEC: Hey, Microsoft, Yahoo, And AOL, We're Already A Premium Ad Exchange

Microsoft announced plans to partner with Yahoo and AOL to create a premium content network.



Neal Mohan, vice president of display advertising at Google, believes his company is already there.

“We think that we think that we operate a very premium exchange. That’s our advertisers and agencies tell us in terms of the inventory that’s available on our platform,” he said at Paid Content’s advertising conference on Thursday.

“We have hundreds of the largest media brands in the world participating, not just in the US but globally. That business for us continues to grow. It’s grown two or three times in the last few quarters in terms of the amount of inventory that’s available on the platform thanks to the growth of many of our premium publishers.”

