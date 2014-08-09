Here's What Went On At Google's Exclusive Conference For The Rich And Famous In Sicily

Earlier this week, Google hosted an exclusive conference at a luxurious resort in Sicily for a selection of the world’s most rich-and-famous and their families, including tech stars like Elon Musk, Evan Spiegel, and Ben Horowitz.

Sicilian blogger Tony Siino talked to an attendee about what went on, and told Business Insider via email that the conference, dubbed “The Camp,” was three-days of intellectual discussions, relaxation, and sight-seeing.

According to Siino’s source, morning discussions included a wide range of topics, including how to extend human life and the design of cities of the future. In the afternoons, he said, guests could choose from activities like sailing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, golf, and biking. Google also organised trips to a local winery and the Hera Temple in the ancient city Selinunte.

Siino also staked out the Palermo Airport, where he said that guests were arriving in private planes and then being taken by helicopter to the Verdura Golf and Spa Resort

Siino also wrote about the event for Wired’s Italian site.

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk attended with his family, and definitely had a great experience, judging by his Twitter feed:

Thank you @Google for providing such incredible (Italian) memories for my family (fireworks were an added bonus). pic.twitter.com/Z9dml0S9YA — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 6, 2014

Selinunte (/ˌsɛlɨˈnuːnteɪ/) was an ancient Greek city on the southern coast of Sicily in Italy… and we out here. pic.twitter.com/MEZDm0QVdb — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 4, 2014

A slice of Sicilian sunset pic.twitter.com/na9cmuHfII — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 3, 2014

