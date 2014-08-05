Google Is Hosting An Exclusive Conference In Sicily This Week For The World's Most Powerful People

Verdura Resort Sergey Brin and the Verdura Resort in Sicily

Google is hosting an exclusive conference this week at a luxurious resort in Sicily, and many of the world’s wealthiest, most powerful businesspeople are flocking to it, according to The New York Times.

Only the most elite guests got an invite to the “Camp,” but Google encouraged them to bring their families for a week of lounging by the Mediterranean Sea and discussing global issues.

Big tech stars like Elon Musk, Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel, Andreessen Horowitz investor Ben Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins investor John Doerr, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will be there, as well as Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Huffington Post Editor Arianna Huffington, fashion designer Tory Burch, and actress Eva Longoria, to name a few.

The conference is taking place at Sicily’s Verdura Golf and Spa Resort.

