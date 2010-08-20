US

Google Becomes Evil, The Video

Henry Blodget

Here’s the latest from the awesome Taiwanese animation shop “Next Media,” which turns current events into videos.

Even the title of this one is hilarious (and, in this case, accurate):

“Google’s Domination Of The World And Loss Of Mojo”

True, Google has denied buying secret spy planes. But you’ve got to love the scene with Eric Schmidt making a pact with the devil (or is he the devil–you be the judge).

