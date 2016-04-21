Here's where Google dominates in Europe

Europe’s competition regulators launched their second formal investigation into Google on Wednesday. This one is about whether Google used Android’s dominant position in smartphone operating systems to promote its other mobile products and services, squeezing out competing mobile operating systems. This joins a previous investigation, still underway, into whether Google used its dominant position in search to promote its own products and suppress competitors.

So how dominant is Google in Europe, anyway? This chart from Statista shows Google’s market share in the five biggest EU countries in three markets: search (Google Search), mobile platforms (Android), and Web browsers (Chrome).

In search, there’s nobody close. In smartphones and browsers, Google still faces tough competition from other tech giants like Apple and Microsoft.

