Here's Why Europe Is So Scared Of Google

Google now has 92% marketshare in the UK, according to Experian Hitwise via TheNextWeb.While Google’s marketshare in the US hovers around 60% (and growing), Google’s marketshare in many big European markets (and the majority of Google’s business is international) is closer to 90%.



As Google draws increased scrutiny from antitrust authorities, it’s important to keep these international figures in mind: when a (foreign) company has 90% marketshare in a huge market, with a huge moat, regulators are going to look into that.

There’s a lot to be said for the arguments against government intervention in the tech industry: it moves too fast, regulators don’t get it, etc. But people should keep in mind just how much Google dominates.

