Google engineer loves working with Microsoft engineers: 'We share the same soul'

Microsoft launched a bunch of new software programming products in an event in New York on Wednesday and during the keynote speech, showed an unusual video: a group of Google engineers saying how much they loved working with Microsoft.

One Google engineer basically called out his Microsoft counterparts as soul-mates, saying (emphasis ours):

“It really became apparent that we share the same soul and we’ve been able to work really well together because of that,” said Brad Green, Google’s director of engineering for a project called Angular.

He’s talking about a project that Google and Microsoft actually co-developed together called Angular — a free and open source tool for writing web apps in a popular language called JavaScript.

“A lot of people are surprised when they hear we’ve built Angular with Microsoft,” Jules Kremer, Angular’s technical program manager says in the video.

When Google decided to do the Javascript-improvement project it looked around and discovered Typescript, programming language that also improves Javascript.

So Green contacted Microsoft Technical Fellow Anders Hejlsberg, the guy in charge of Typescript, and found his soul-mate and the software dev world got Angular out of the deal.

Google and Microsoft’s epic rivalry isn’t exactly dead yet. But since Satya Nadella took over as Microsoft CEO, he’s making friends with all of the company’s classic rivals, including, it seems, with Google. Microsoft is even willing to show off its former rivals publicly, in the middle of a keynote speech.

Here’s the keynote session video. Google engineers start praising Microsoft at about 44:25.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.