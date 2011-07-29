Google Engineers Are Setting Up Blazing Fast Internet In Kansas City Right Now

fibre optic cables can transmit data faster than any other medium. If implemented correctly, it enables screaming fast Internet speed, broadband beyond broadband.



And Google’s leading the way.

Google fibre is the company’s effort to bring ultra high-speed broadband to Kansas City in 2012.

The Google fibre Blog reports that they have “boots on the ground” in Kansas City right now. Google engineers are surveying the area and collecting the geographical data that will make a fibre optic network possible.

It seems to be going smoothly. Kansas City: we are so jealous of you right now.

