Google's Geniuses Keep Quitting – Here's What They Are Doing To Stop The Exodus

Google takes a lot of criticism for being undisciplined and unfocused – playing with windmills and robot cars when it should be focused on its core businesses.That’s probably wrong for one simple reason: Google’s reputation as a place where engineers can work on — and get support for — their pet projects is its biggest draw to counteract the steady departure of talented engineers.



Any company as big as Google will see a lot of people come and go, of course, but Google loses a lot more top engineers than it attracts.

The reason for this is pretty simple: top engineers are very much in demand, and a lot of them think they can do better for themselves at a startup, where their equity could explode in value if things go well, than at a huge corporation that isn’t growing as fast as it used to. Working at a new, cutting edge company is also a much sexier proposition.

Google can counteract that to a certain degree by offering lots of cash and job security, but that hasn’t been enough.

Letting engineers have their “20% time,” during which they can work on essentially whatever they want, is an important part of its pitch to engineers. Sure, you aren’t at an exciting new startup, but you can work on your big idea. If it pans out, Google will put its weight behind it, and working on it could become your full time job. If it doesn’t, you lose nothing, and you still have a well-paying job.

So, go nuts Google. Build robot cars, and buy human-powered monorails. Do everything you can to spread the idea that Google is a fun, innovative place where talented people can pursue their dreams.

It hasn’t stopped Google engineers from heading for the exits, but we expect it’s a lot better than nothing. And we wouldn’t want to see things get any worse.

Don’t believe us?

