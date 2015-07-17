A former Google engineer sold his gorgeous Brooklyn mansion for $12.4 million

Douglas Elliman Real Estate The living room has many original details.

In what ended up being a record for Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighbourhood, former Google and Square engineer Peter Mattis has sold his six-bedroom home overlooking Prospect Park.

The home was previously listed for $US14 million but eventually sold for $US12.4 million in March, property records that were first spotted by the Real Deal show.

The new owners of the Mattis home are disguised under a private entity called Goodie Yags, LLC.

The Mattis family purchased the 6,865-square-foot townhouse from actors Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany in 2008. They paid $US8.45 million for the home and spent years completing an extensive renovation of its interiors.

Mattis was working as a software engineer at Google at the time, but he found that the company’s neighbourhood in Manhattan wasn’t a great place to raise a family.

“I hear people complain about the strollers in Park Slope,” he told the New York Times in 2009. “But try taking a stroller out in SoHo. SoHo is not exactly family-friendly.”

After Google, Mattis went on to a software engineer job at Square. He’s currently the VP of engineering at Cockroach Labs.

Mattis also cofounded photo-messaging company Viewfinder and is known for his work on the GNU Image Manipulation Program.

The 6,865-square-foot home was built in 1899. The exterior, which has been extensively restored by the Mattis family, features large arched windows and a direct view onto Prospect Park. Many of the details inside, like the mahogany Corinthian columns seen here, are originals. The Mattis family did an extensive renovation of the home's interiors shortly after buying it in 2008. A formal dining room has ceilings some 12 feet tall. A manual dumbwaiter in the connected butler's pantry transports things from the dining room to the kitchen. The kitchen, located on the basement floor of the home, has an enormous marble island, interesting light fixture, and two ovens. There's also a large patio area, complete with a barbecue and shaded dining area. The master bedroom has a nice seating area with a fireplace. The master bath has a gorgeous stained-glass window. A dressing room has large walk-in closets and a vanity. There's another pleasant sitting area on the same floor, on the other side of the dressing room. It has a fireplace and a balcony. The home has a total of six bedrooms. This one has a large balcony attached. A library with a room-length banquette is attached. Another bedroom is set up as a kid's room. The attached bathroom also has a stained-glass window. Upstairs on the fourth floor, there's a bedroom and another guest room that's been set up as a playroom. There's also an office with built-in cabinets and a wet bar.

