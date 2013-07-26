Google Has Already Ended Its Great Netflix Deal For The Chrome Dongle

Google has pulled the plug on a big promotion it was including with its Chromecast, the three-inch plastic dongle that plugs into a TV for video and music streaming.



The Chromecast costs $35, and for ~24 hours included three free months of Netflix. That effectively made the thing cost $11.

Google cited “overwhelming demand” for the Chromecast as the reason it ended the deal. The gadget does appear to be sold out on the Google Play store. It says it’s shipping in 3-4 weeks.

