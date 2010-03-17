Google Enables 'Browse This Newspaper' For ageing Print Archives

Google News launched a new “Browse this newspaper” features for its digitized publications including The Montreal Gazette, The Sydney Morning Herald, St. Petersburg Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and more. Publishers who partner with Google for the archive, which include captured images of print pages, are searchable in the Google News Archive.



Newspapers like the New York Times still have have archive search available here, and have links back to the newspaper’s own online archive.

According to Google: “When materials aren’t easily available in digital format, we have partnered with the copyright holder to scan and present the newspaper in a way that is full-text searchable, fast and easy to navigate.”

Hat tip to Google’s help forum and Search Engine Roundtable.

