Google Employees Are Testing A Secret Android Music System

Google has begun internal testing of its new online music service, which lets users store their collections on Google’s servers and then stream songs to any Internet connected device.CNET’s Greg Sandoval received the reports that Google is “dogfooding” the service from music labels, who are negotiating with Google over the licensing rights. Apparently, the negotiations have gone far enough for the service to be launched internally.



Earlier this month, a developer discovered an early version of the service when he installed the Android music app from “Honeycomb” — the version of Android for tablets — on a smartphone.

The service will most likely be unveiled at Google I/O, the company’s big conference for developers in May.

