Google will extend employee work-from-home until summer 2021

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Google is extending its employee work-from-home policy through June 2021. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.

Google previously said employees would return to the office on July 6, 2020, then pushed that date back to September. Now, it appears that employees will stay home for another year.

The Journal reports that the decision was made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, partly in consideration of employees with children who may be facing a partly or mostly remote school year.

Other tech companies have pushed back their reopening dates to the fall or early 2021, but Google’s would now be the latest among major tech companies. Some, like Twitter, have told employees they could work from home permanently.

Google is asking employees to continue working from home until summer 2021.

“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to employees obtained by Business Insider. “I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Rob Copeland first reported that Google would announce as early as Monday that it had pushed its return-to-office date back to July 2021 for nearly all of its 200,000 employees and contract workers.

The Journal reports that Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the decision to push back the reopening after there was debate among the group of top executives known as Google Leads. Pichai partly made the decision to help out employees with children who may be facing a school year with remote classes, according to the Journal.

Google closed its offices in March as the coronavirus hit the San Francisco Bay Area. The company had initially planned to have employees return to work on July 6, 2020, but after the coronavirus began surging again in California – although mainly in southern California rather than the Bay Area, where Google is based – Google opted to push back its reopening date until at least September 2020. Now, it appears employees will continue working from home for another year.

Pichai noted in his memo to employees that Googlers have returned to the office “with robust health and safety protocols in place” in 42 countries where conditions have improved.

Google is one of several tech companies mulling how and when to reopen its offices. Microsoft has said employees will work from home through at least October, while Amazon has said employees will work remotely until January 2021. Both companies are based in Seattle, where coronavirus cases are still on the rise.

Twitter, based in San Francisco, announced in May that employees can work from home forever if they want. For Facebook, which appears to have sent some employees back to the office in July, as many as half of the company’s employees would most likely work from home, CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told employees.

Salesforce, which has told employees they may work from home for the rest of 2020, has created a 21-page handbook for office reopening that other companies can access. Its plan includes rethinking some of the materials inside the office, adding glass dividers, and mandating social distancing, even in elevators.

